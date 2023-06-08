The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Ima Elijah

This bill seeks to punish sexual offenders in universities.

Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, leaders of 9th National Assembly [Channels TV]
During the plenary session on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, presented the committee's report on the harmonised bill.

Recall, the bill which was previously passed by the Senate in 2020 and the House of Representatives had some differing provisions.

However, Bamidele confirmed that the provisions have undergone a harmonisation process by the conference committee of both chambers.

Additionally, the National Assembly has also passed another legislation mandating the inclusion of preventive measures against sexual and gender-based violence in the curriculum of all secondary education levels in Nigeria.

This new law aims to promote awareness and education on preventing such violence from occurring in schools across the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

