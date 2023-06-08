NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

During the plenary session on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, presented the committee's report on the harmonised bill.

Recall, the bill which was previously passed by the Senate in 2020 and the House of Representatives had some differing provisions.

However, Bamidele confirmed that the provisions have undergone a harmonisation process by the conference committee of both chambers.

Additionally, the National Assembly has also passed another legislation mandating the inclusion of preventive measures against sexual and gender-based violence in the curriculum of all secondary education levels in Nigeria.