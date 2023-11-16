NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that, Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State disclosed this on Thursday in Kaduna at the 12th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The meeting has as its theme: ‘Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes as a Panacea for Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development Under the Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development said, "We will come up with practicable and implementable ideas to harness resources locally and internationally to achieve housing for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a herculean task but it is surmountable. Investments in construction help to redistribute wealth and NASS will partner all the stakeholders to provide housing to the teeming populace.”

According to Tambuwal, the National Assembly is committed to doing the right thing to ensure that all Nigerians get befitting houses.

Tambuwal said; "Working together, we will be able to address the challenges of this all-important sector in our national lives.