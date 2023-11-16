ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Assembly is committed to doing the right thing to ensure that all Nigerians get befitting houses.

Sen. Aminu Tambuwal
Sen. Aminu Tambuwal

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that, Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State disclosed this on Thursday in Kaduna at the 12th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The meeting has as its theme: ‘Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes as a Panacea for Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development Under the Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development said, "We will come up with practicable and implementable ideas to harness resources locally and internationally to achieve housing for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a herculean task but it is surmountable. Investments in construction help to redistribute wealth and NASS will partner all the stakeholders to provide housing to the teeming populace.”

According to Tambuwal, the National Assembly is committed to doing the right thing to ensure that all Nigerians get befitting houses.

Tambuwal said; "Working together, we will be able to address the challenges of this all-important sector in our national lives.

”The theme is apt and relevant as without funding, we cannot go anywhere. Providing affordable funding has been part of the problems of the sector.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

Federal Govt unveils bold healthcare agenda to boost nation’s healthcare

Federal Govt unveils bold healthcare agenda to boost nation’s healthcare

Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive VC of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive VC of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)

Navy destroys 6,000 jerrycans, boats used in syphoning petrol in Lagos

Navy destroys 6,000 jerrycans, boats used in syphoning petrol in Lagos

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline