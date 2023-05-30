Nasarawa Speaker promises more worker-friendly laws

Abdullahi said this on Wednesday in Lafia, while playing host to officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nasarawa State chapter.

He said that such laws would not only help to improve the standard of living of workers and their family members but enhance peace and speedy development in the state.

Abdullahi appreciated the NLC leadership for its visit and assured it of the assembly’s support to the union at all times.

“My consolation is that the person I am working with, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, has passion for workers in the state.

“Even if you are an enemy of Engr. A A Sule, you will appreciate him for what he is doing for the people of the state as he is worker-friendly,” he said.

The speaker assured the NLC that the house would step down the Contributory Pension Scheme Bill before the house in the interest of the workers.

“I have listened carefully to your complaint and I want to assure you that we will step down the bill that was brought by the Executive since you have complaint against it.

“This assembly is coming to an end tomorrow, Wednesday, and by the grace of God, I am part of the seventh assembly.

“And if the bill will come up, we will subject it to public hearing for inputs.

“This assembly always want to be part of good history so our commitment as representatives of the people is to always do that which is in the best interest of the people,” the speaker said.

He called on the workers and residents of the state to support the governor to succeed.

Earlier, the state NLC Chairman, Ayuba Ismaila-Okoh, said that the visit was to familiarise themselves with the speaker and also tender a complaint.

The NLC chairman appealed to the speaker to step down the bill, saying that it was anti-worker.

