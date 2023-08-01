ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Govt establishes hepatitis vaccination centres in general hospitals, PHCs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Angbazo stated that Gov. Abdullahi Sule has approved a five-year elimination plan to treat approximately 124, 000 individuals within the next five years.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

Dr Jenet Angbazo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, made the disclosure at an event to commemorate the 2023 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Lafia. WHD is annually celebrated on July 28 to raise awareness about the disease, which mainly affects the liver.

The theme of this year’s WHD is “we are not waiting, one life, and one liver.” According to the permanent secretary, the burden of hepatitis in Nasarawa State has surpassed the national average.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that because of the determination to tackle its prevalence, Gov. Abdullahi Sule approved a five-year elimination plan “to treat approximately 124, 000 individuals within the next five years.

The state government, with support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHI), created an enabling environment to facilitate access to diagnosis and treatment for infected persons.”

Angbazo further said that since the collaboration with CHI, significant progress had been made toward tackling the menace. She said that 97 healthcare workers across 17 facilities in Awe, Keana and Doma local government areas have been trained.

She added that “micro elimination of the disease had been achieved in the 17 facilities of the mentioned local government areas.

“Also, 13 other facilities in Uke in Karu Local Government Area, as well as in Obi and Wamba are on track to achieving micro elimination soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary explained that the state had screened a total of 229,682 individuals and 23,224 tested positive for the disease. She also said that 5,096 persons have been assessed for viraemia and 2,697 found viraemic and 2,587 individuals have been put on treatment with so many certified cured.

She, therefore, commended stakeholders and partners, including the media, for the efforts in educating the public on the need to make themselves available for testing, treatment and vaccination.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Govt establishes hepatitis vaccination centres in general hospitals, PHCs

Nasarawa Govt establishes hepatitis vaccination centres in general hospitals, PHCs

Troops destroy IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

Troops destroy IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

Any military intervention in Niger will lead to war —  Burkina Faso, Mali warn ECOWAS

Any military intervention in Niger will lead to war —  Burkina Faso, Mali warn ECOWAS

Resident doctors seek Makinde’s urgent intervention on state of LAUTECH’s teaching hospital

Resident doctors seek Makinde’s urgent intervention on state of LAUTECH’s teaching hospital

Atiku in court as parties adopt final addresses

Atiku in court as parties adopt final addresses

Reps pledge effective monitoring of palliative implementation

Reps pledge effective monitoring of palliative implementation

Gov. Fintiri approves immediate fencing of NYSC orientation camp

Gov. Fintiri approves immediate fencing of NYSC orientation camp

FG set to partner with Bangladesh in agro-farming

FG set to partner with Bangladesh in agro-farming

Gov. Mbah inaugurates committee on palliatives

Gov. Mbah inaugurates committee on palliatives

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions