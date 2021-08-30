RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Governor has just sacked all his commissioners and aides

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor thanked the outgoing political appointees for their services.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has fired all members of the State Executive Council.

The governor made the announcement himself at the end of an expanded executive meeting at the Government House on Monday, August 30 in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

All Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants have also been told to vacate their offices.

A slew of state governors have been embarking on a sacking spree of commissioners and aides since the turn of the year, in order to reward more political loyalists; with another election cycle only months away.

