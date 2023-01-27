ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Governor's first son died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state (HallaNaija)
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state (HallaNaija)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that the 36-year-old Hassan died on the night of Thursday, January 27, 2023, after a brief illness and was laid to rest on Friday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

In his reaction, Governor Sule described the passing of his son as a test from God.

He stated this while receiving condolences at the palace of his father, the Sarkin Gudi, HRH Alhaji Sule Bawa, in Akwanga LGA on Friday.

Governor Sule drew consolation from the teachings of the Holy Qur'an that said God promised to test the faith of every believer, saying, “This is my time to be tested.

“I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his 9 children and 70 cows yesterday, and today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father,” Sule added.

While eulogising Hassan, the Governor described the deceased as a calm, disciplined and obedient young man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual respect.

Sule's words:He grew up carrying all his siblings along. It’s only God that has the power to take him away. He was the one taking decisions on our businesses. He is always on hand to advice me on what next to do, saying my schedule will not allow me to run any business.

“God took him away to test my resilience and faith. God didn’t seek my advice when he gave Hassan to me and he will not seek my advice when he takes him away.”

Hassan, the eldest son of Governor Sule with his first wife, Silifat, got married in June last year.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

PDP supporters protest over tribunal judgment in Osun

PDP supporters protest over tribunal judgment in Osun

NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

NBTE approves 8 new programmes for MAPOLY

Osun election tribunal verdict represents victory for democracy – APC

Osun election tribunal verdict represents victory for democracy – APC

We’ve uncovered plots to malign TETFund’s leadership – Management

We’ve uncovered plots to malign TETFund’s leadership – Management

New naira notes: Rush as long queues of customers flood banks

New naira notes: Rush as long queues of customers flood banks

2023 elections for you to make your mark - Obi tells Nigerian youths

2023 elections for you to make your mark - Obi tells Nigerian youths

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect