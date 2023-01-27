It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

Pulse reports that the 36-year-old Hassan died on the night of Thursday, January 27, 2023, after a brief illness and was laid to rest on Friday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

In his reaction, Governor Sule described the passing of his son as a test from God.

He stated this while receiving condolences at the palace of his father, the Sarkin Gudi, HRH Alhaji Sule Bawa, in Akwanga LGA on Friday.

Governor Sule drew consolation from the teachings of the Holy Qur'an that said God promised to test the faith of every believer, saying, “This is my time to be tested.”

“I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his 9 children and 70 cows yesterday, and today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father,” Sule added.

While eulogising Hassan, the Governor described the deceased as a calm, disciplined and obedient young man, who treated his siblings equally and with mutual respect.

Sule's words: “He grew up carrying all his siblings along. It’s only God that has the power to take him away. He was the one taking decisions on our businesses. He is always on hand to advice me on what next to do, saying my schedule will not allow me to run any business.

“God took him away to test my resilience and faith. God didn’t seek my advice when he gave Hassan to me and he will not seek my advice when he takes him away.”