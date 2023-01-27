ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

Ima Elijah

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said that death toll from yesterday's bomb blast in the State has risen from 27 to 40.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
About the Nasarawa bomb explosion: The bomb explosion took place in Rukubi, a village on the border between Nasarawa and Benue States.

What the Governor said: Governor Sule, while briefing newsmen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, said, “We now have approximately 40 people that were killed.”

He explained that the rumour earlier was that the airforce carried out the bombing, but stated that there was no airforce plane that flew above the area.

What caused the explosion: The governor stated that rather, it was a drone that flew above the area and dropped the bomb.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has earlier alleged that the explosion was caused by a military jet. According to the group, only the military that has jets to carry out aerial strikes and called on the government for proper investigation of the incident.

Ima Elijah

