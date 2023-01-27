Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

What the Governor said: Governor Sule, while briefing newsmen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, said, “We now have approximately 40 people that were killed.”

He explained that the rumour earlier was that the airforce carried out the bombing, but stated that there was no airforce plane that flew above the area.

What caused the explosion: The governor stated that rather, it was a drone that flew above the area and dropped the bomb.