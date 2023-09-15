Nasarawa Assembly upgrades 100 casual staff appointment to permanent staff

The Acting Clerk of the house, Ibrahim Musa, presented the letters of appointment to the beneficiaries in Lafia. The acting clerk urged the employees on selfless service, to justify the confidence reposed on them by the government.

“There is no more casual staff in Nasarawa State House of Assembly,” he said.

Musa commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, for accomplishing the dreams of the staff. He said some of the casual staff had served for over 15 years in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the management and staff of the house, we sincerely thank Gov.

Abdullahi Sule, for graciously approving the appointments of our casual staff into permanent staff, all of them, over hundred of them.”

” Our appreciation also goes to our Amiable Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who stood firm to ensure that no special slot or external candidate came from outside.

“And this has helped to see that all the casual staff succeed and today I’m happy to say that we have no single casual staff left in the state assembly,” he said.

The acting clerk also urged the newly employed staff to live above board while discharging their duties. The Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association, Suleiman Oshafu, said their joy knew no bounds as the long awaited dreams of the casual staff had been fulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT