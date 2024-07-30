ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAPTIP charged 15 cases to court and secured three convictions, while 12 cases are still pending.

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]
NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

Recommended articles

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Emmanuel Awhen, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday.

The Zone comprises Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers states.

“Between July 2023 and now, we’ve apprehended 115 human traffickers within the zone and rescued about 75 victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of the 75 victims rescued, we have empowered 25 of them with skills in tailoring, hairdressing, barbing and shoe making.

“Most of the victims rescued are kept in our shelter and we’ve counseled, empowered and reunited them with their families,” the NAPTIP commander said.

He added that during the period, NAPTIP charged 15 cases to court and secured three convictions, while 12 cases are still pending. The zonal commander appealed to judges to give special attention to human trafficking cases to serve as a deterrent to other traffickers.

Awhen said that coastal communities in the zone are endemic areas of human trafficking. According to him, a lot of human trafficking victims have been rescued in the coastal areas.

“We appeal to members of the public that this fight against human trafficking should not be left in the hands of NAPTIP and the Federal Government alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The agency needs the support and cooperation of all stakeholders so that together we can fight this crime.

“We have financial constraints to carry out robust sensitisation and campaigns against human trafficking, especially to rural communities, and feeding of victims is very expensive now,” he said.

Awhen advised parents and guardians not to let their family members deceive them and take their children and wards on the pretext of helping to train or secure employment for them. He said that most often such children or wards end up being used for child labour or prostitution.

The zonal commander warned traffickers to desist from such acts, stressing “any one found culpable, the full weight of the law would be applied on such”.

NAN reports that the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is marked on July 30. The theme for this years is; “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Awhen said that this year’s global campaign urges accelerated action to end child trafficking. According to him, children represent a significant proportion of victims trafficked worldwide, with girls being disproportionately affected.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Gov Sani calls planned protests unnecessary, cautions residents against joining

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Katsina Govt set up committee to oversee fair distribution of FG rice

Wike says FCT youths' decision to avoid strike shows maturity

Wike says FCT youths' decision to avoid strike shows maturity

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

FCCPC fines Meta and WhatsApp $220 million for data privacy violations [TVC News]

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data