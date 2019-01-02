The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the corruption allegation levelled against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Its National Public Relations Officers (PRO), Mr Adeyemi Amoo, on Wednesday in Abuja, enjoined all well meaning Nigerians to join hands together in the fight against corruption and called for adequate justice on all corrupt leaders.

Amoo said that it was time for the president to get rid of all politically corrupt office holders in the country and expose their dirty dealings capable of destroying his administration.

“The national leadership of NANS have been monitoring the fight against corruption by President Buhari.

“NANS also watched series of video clips on internet, which are real time and undisputed facts establishing the high level of corruption excesses of the governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje.

“No doubt, the videos have proven beyond any excuse nor doubts of acceptance of the allegations.

“NANS has waited patiently enough for President Buhari to take up this highly disgracing and country’s integrity attacking acts from the governor,’’ the students’ spokesman said.

Amoo appealed to the president to take a cue from his predecessors who had to make sacrificial struggles with their beloved loyalists, saying that this would enhance his fight against corruption.

“NANS recalls during the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a serving Governor of Bayelsa State, Depriye Alamieseya, was accused of corruption, money laundering, he was impeached and sent to jail.

“A strong PDP chieftain, Bode George was alleged of corruption, found guilty and sent to jail. Tafa Balogun, an Inspector General of Police was also sent to jail.

“As such, NANS implores President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate his predecessors in putting an end to corruption,’’ he said.

Amoo, however, called on President Buhari to as a matter of national and international interest subject Ganduje to necessary investigations on the allegations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in October 2018, there were some trending videos on the social media alleging that Ganduje solicited and received bribes from contractors in his state totalling five million dollars.

Also, the Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Nov. 2, 2018, forwarded an open letter to the presidency over the allegation, urging the Federal G to investigate the alleged bribery against Ganduje.