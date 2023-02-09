ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira swap, cashless policy may affect troops in the fields - NSA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has said that the change of currency and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if not well thought out, may affect operations of troops in the field.

President Muhammadu Buhari with National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
President Muhammadu Buhari with National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Represented by the Head of Defence Unit, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, the NSA said that even in advanced countries, such policies could affect operations of troops if not well implemented.

“Because of the sensitivity of some of this information that will come and bordering on security, there are things we cannot say in the media.

“Globally, military operations, even in first world countries, such policies, if not well properly thought out, will affect some certain operations.

“Some of our soldiers are deployed in places where they cannot actually access digital means of paying for their daily subsistence; that is the main issue that NSA has been talking about.

“It is important that this committee sits down and articulates better ways of actually addressing these issues,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APc-Kano) said that the committee was interested in the implications of the policy on national security.

He said that the committee would interface with major stakeholders to determine the effect of the policy on the economy.

Doguwa said that from what the committee had so far gathered, the policy posed a challenge to agriculture, economy and security.

According to him, it is unpopular among the people, it has caused hardship and it may affect the forthcoming election.

Doguwa adjourned the meeting to Feb. 10 for the committee to meet with the Minister of Finance and the leadership of Printing and Minting as well as INEC boss.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hoarding responsible for new naira notes scarcity, CBN inisists

Hoarding responsible for new naira notes scarcity, CBN inisists

Nigeria achieves 75% self-sufficiency in rice production - FG

Nigeria achieves 75% self-sufficiency in rice production - FG

Welfare of traditional rulers my topmost priority – Ortom

Welfare of traditional rulers my topmost priority – Ortom

Naira swap, cashless policy may affect troops in the fields - NSA

Naira swap, cashless policy may affect troops in the fields - NSA

Obasanjo faults appointment of former IGPs as Chairmen of PSC

Obasanjo faults appointment of former IGPs as Chairmen of PSC

Tinubu is my candidate, vote for him - Buhari urges Sokoto voters

Tinubu is my candidate, vote for him - Buhari urges Sokoto voters

Troops kill 77 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops kill 77 terrorists in 2 weeks

Nigeria yet to meet 70% COVID-19 vaccination target – FG

Nigeria yet to meet 70% COVID-19 vaccination target – FG

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis