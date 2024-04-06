Naira strengthens against dollar by 0.32%
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,281 and ₦1,220 against the dollar.
Recommended articles
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained ₦4.02.
This represents a 0.32 per cent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading on Thursday, exchanging at ₦1,255.07 to a dollar.
However, the total daily turnover increased to $248.27 million on Friday up from $138.99 million recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,281 and ₦1,220 against the dollar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng