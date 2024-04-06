ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira strengthens against dollar by 0.32%

Nurudeen Shotayo

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,281 and ₦1,220 against the dollar.

Naira strengthens against dollar by 0.32% [The Cable]
Naira strengthens against dollar by 0.32% [The Cable]

Recommended articles

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained ₦4.02.

This represents a 0.32 per cent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading on Thursday, exchanging at ₦1,255.07 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to $248.27 million on Friday up from $138.99 million recorded on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,281 and ₦1,220 against the dollar.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani