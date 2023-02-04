Naira scarcity: Police tell banks to reduce incidents of breakdown of law

Hundeyin said that Alabi met with Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of all commercial banks operating in the state.

According to him, the meeting was necessitated by the rising cases of brawls and free-for-all breaking out at various branches of commercial banks in the state.

He said that the security chiefs were equally encouraged to do all within legal means to prevent any breach of public peace in their respective domains.

The spokesperson assured Lagos residents that the situation surrounding the new naira notes would continue to be monitored.