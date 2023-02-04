Naira scarcity: Police tell banks to reduce incidents of breakdown of law
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has called on commercial banks to devise policies that would reduce incidents of the breakdown of law and order among the banking public.
Recommended articles
Hundeyin said that Alabi met with Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of all commercial banks operating in the state.
According to him, the meeting was necessitated by the rising cases of brawls and free-for-all breaking out at various branches of commercial banks in the state.
He said that the security chiefs were equally encouraged to do all within legal means to prevent any breach of public peace in their respective domains.
The spokesperson assured Lagos residents that the situation surrounding the new naira notes would continue to be monitored.
He said that the command would continue to prioritise the safety and security of the banking public and society at large.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng