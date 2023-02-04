ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira scarcity: Police tell banks to reduce incidents of breakdown of law

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has called on commercial banks to devise policies that would reduce incidents of the breakdown of law and order among the banking public.

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Hundeyin said that Alabi met with Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of all commercial banks operating in the state.

According to him, the meeting was necessitated by the rising cases of brawls and free-for-all breaking out at various branches of commercial banks in the state.

He said that the security chiefs were equally encouraged to do all within legal means to prevent any breach of public peace in their respective domains.

The spokesperson assured Lagos residents that the situation surrounding the new naira notes would continue to be monitored.

He said that the command would continue to prioritise the safety and security of the banking public and society at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

Tinubu not desperate to be President – APC chieftain

Tinubu not desperate to be President – APC chieftain

Naira: Rivers residents decry high charges by banks’ money agents

Naira: Rivers residents decry high charges by banks’ money agents

Peter Obi promises to change the country for the better

Peter Obi promises to change the country for the better

Naira scarcity: Police tell banks to reduce incidents of breakdown of law

Naira scarcity: Police tell banks to reduce incidents of breakdown of law

600 pre-election appeals filed in Appellate Court - President

600 pre-election appeals filed in Appellate Court - President

I will restructure Nigeria in 6 months - Atiku

I will restructure Nigeria in 6 months - Atiku

Buhari to interrogate CBN, others over new naira notes scarcity

Buhari to interrogate CBN, others over new naira notes scarcity

Why fuel scarcity may not end soon - Petrol marketers

Why fuel scarcity may not end soon - Petrol marketers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele