Naira redesign: Sowore takes subtle dig at Dino for donating cash

The incident took place at the memorial service/evening of tributes organised for the late human rights activist, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

In a video that surfaced online, Melaye was spotted making a pledge of N500,000 annual donation to an education fund for the deceased’s children.

Announcing the gesture, the Senator said, “They told me that there is a plan for a foundation, education foundation for the children, I am so impressed about that and I am making a pledge that I will give an annual donation of N500, 000 for that foundation and I brought the first part of it, N500, 000.”

Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, later brought out wads of cash from his pocket and handed it over to the organisers in fulfilment of his promise.

Sowore mocks Melaye: Reacting to Melaye's donation, the AAC presidential candidate who took the podium next insinuated that the Senator's gesture may have been influenced by the recent decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign naira notes.

Sowore's word: "You can already see the effect of the Central Bank’s re-designation (sic), politicians are carrying cash, but I'm not here for politics."