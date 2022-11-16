RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 - EFCC Chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

The anti-graft agency boss predicted a significant fall of the dollar when the new naira notes are introduced to the circulation.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]

Recommended articles

CBN moves to mop up Naira: Bawa's prediction comes barely a month before the introduction of new three series of Naira notes to the circulation.

Recall that CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had announced in October that N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will be redesigned and introduced from December 15, 2022 while the old notes will be completely phased out by January 31, 2023.

Bawa hails policy: Meanwhile, commenting on the gains of the policy, the EFCC boss in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) Hausa service, said President Muhammadu Buhari did well to approve the redesigning.

Bawa, who also dismissed insinuations that the policy was politically motivated, urged Nigerians to report any person with siphoned monies.

Bawa's word:The law says the redesigning of Naira notes should be done every eight years but we spent 20 years without any changes on them. And that resulted to 85 per cent of money are in circulation not in banks, when CBN came up with this redesigning, dollar moved to 880 and later dropped to 680 or thereabouts.

“So you see with this redesigning dollar may massively fall, who knows probably to ₦200.

There is no political motive in this; some people siphoned and hid public funds that is why we want them to bring them out and nobody says they should not bring them, what government says is let them deposit such money in banks.

“We assure Nigerians that we are always ready to receive reports of any person with suspicious hidden money and if investigated to be true, we will give 5 per cent of the money to them.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP’s Funke Akindele donates borehole to community in Yaba

PDP’s Funke Akindele donates borehole to community in Yaba

Tears as Lagos lawmaker, Omititi is laid to rest

Tears as Lagos lawmaker, Omititi is laid to rest

10 students of UniAbuja get N3.7m Research Grants

10 students of UniAbuja get N3.7m Research Grants

FG insists on 'no work no pay,' as ASUU groans over half pay

FG insists on 'no work no pay,' as ASUU groans over half pay

Gunmen kill 9 family members in Plateau community

Gunmen kill 9 family members in Plateau community

Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 - EFCC Chairman

Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 - EFCC Chairman

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off

Gombe records 101 deaths in 271 auto crashes – FRSC

Gombe records 101 deaths in 271 auto crashes – FRSC

Emir lauds Egyptian coy’ plans to establish rice processing plant in Kano

Emir lauds Egyptian coy’ plans to establish rice processing plant in Kano

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries