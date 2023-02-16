Kebbi govt begins distribution of palliative to cushion naira, fuel scarcity effects

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), said the essence was to ameliorate the current difficulties being experienced by residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items palliative would be distributed to all the 21 area councils for onward delivery to people at villages, wards and units levels.

NAN also reports that the foodstuff included; bags of 50kg maize- 3,220, bags of 10kg maize- 2,800, bags of 10kg rice- 1,600, bags of 50kg millet 1,550, bags of 25kg garri- 1,200, bags of 5kg gari- 4,000, bags of 30kg guinea corn- 2,322 and bags of 10kg beans- 1,200.

The SSG said the foodstuff to be disbursed were relieve materials provided by the state and the Federal Governments for intervention in the period of difficulty.

“We observed that we are now in very difficult period where cash availability is extremely low due to current currency redesign as well as problem of oil scarcity.

“Therefore, government has decided to release these foodstuff to the general public to cushion the effects of this difficulty.

“The distribution is for all, it has nothing to do with political party affiliation, it is just an intervention to all members of the public,” he said.

On mode of distribution, Umar-Yauri said the items would be conveyed to the poor and most common people through council chairmen, saying that all stakeholders, including religious, traditional and community leaders would be involved to ensure transparency.

In a related development, the SSG revealed that relieve materials would also be distributed to flood victims in 14 local government areas, assuring that seven LGAs had already benefited.

Also speaking, a member representing Arewa at the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, appreciated efforts of the state government for bringing succour to the public.

He observed that the palliative would not only aid the people but also assist in bringing down the cost of foodstuff across the state.

“I want to assure you that what Kebbi State Government is doing truly defines what government is. I also want to advise people to understand that it is only a government that cares for its people that can do that.

“I am appealing to those saddled with the responsibility to distribute these foodstuff to ensure judicious distribution, so that it goes round and serve the purpose for which it was meant for,” he said.