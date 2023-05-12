The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Ima Elijah

The data also revealed that $164.12 million worth of forex were transacted among market dealers.

A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos February 12, 2015 [REUTERS/Joe Penney]
A trader changes dollars with naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos February 12, 2015 [REUTERS/Joe Penney]

Recommended articles

This represents an ₦8 or 1.1% drop from the ₦740 it traded two weeks ago.

Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the Victoria Island area of Lagos reported an increase in demand for the greenback by importers at the street market, with a buying price of ₦740 and selling price of ₦748, yielding an N8 profit margin.

Meanwhile, at the investors and exporters (I&E) forex window, the naira appreciated by 0.06 percent to close at ₦462.73 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to data on the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, where foreign exchange is officially traded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data also revealed that $164.12 million worth of forex were transacted among market dealers.

In a related development, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, announced this week that exporters of raw and unprocessed items would now enjoy a rebate for every dollar of non-oil export proceeds sold at the I&E window.

However, he noted that the rebate for unprocessed items would not be at the same rate paid for semi-finished and processed products. The CBN governor said, “We should be able to give out about ₦30 to ₦35 to one dollar for unprocessed items as against the rebate of ₦65 to every dollar enjoyed by exporters of processed products at the importers and exporters (I&E) window.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth