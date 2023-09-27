NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

The National President of the association, Mrs Rakiya Abubakar, during her maiden visit to NAFOWA institutions and Logistics Command Chapter in Lagos on Tuesday. Abubakar said that drug abuse had become a disturbing and worrisome menace that had derailed the youth from attaining great potential.

Abubakar appealed to all NAFOWA and Airmen Wives Association (AWA) members to keep very close watch on their children and know in details their friends and associates.

“We must get involved in the lives and activities of our children to eradicate this menace in the base and in the society at large.

“More worrisome is the fact that the girl-child and even the aged have joined this ugly and unproductive trend.

“I am very concerned about this societal ill that I am considering establishing a NAFOWA Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Centre which will be part of my mandate and legacy,” she said.

The president said that upon assumption of office in July, her administration was confronted with a little challenge as regards shop rent age and event centres especially in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“After objective investigations, we found out that the problem is a little above our reach and we sought the intervention of Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The matter is favourably handled at the headquarters and I have kept track of the issue to ensure it ends in NAFOWA’s interest.

“I want to assure those who have paid for rentage in NAFOWA shops, that they will not lose their money or its value,” she noted.

Abubakar said that the association was also embarking on schools reforms through improved curricular and academic syllabuses, infrastructural upgrade as well as installation of modern equipment.

According to her, the association has so far refurbished classrooms, carried out roof leakages repairs and installed new toilet fittings in the 20 toilets of NAFOWA Little Angels, Asokoro, Abuja.

“We have also opened primary 6 and equipped it with all the necessary learning aids in NAFOWA Little Angels, Kaduna.

“I have instructed the liaison officer to take note of all the structural and equipment deficiencies with the view of effecting immediate repairs in NAFOWA Little Angels, Lagos,” Abubakar added.

The president said that the association collaborated with the Ministry of Labour to upgrade its vocational centres to become trade test licensed centres.

“I am pleased to inform you that Lagos vocational centre has just been licensed by the Ministry of Labour as a trade test centre.

“We have also identified various initiatives that will empower and support NAFOWA and AWA members which we believe will enhance skills and add value to the family line.

“These initiatives will soon be communicated to all chapters in order to have seamless implementation,” Abubakar stated.

Also, the NAFOWA Chairperson, Lagos chapter, Mrs Aishat Abdullahi, thanked the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his unwavering support to NAFOWA’s activities.

“We remain eternally grateful for the moral, financial and kind aids and gesture you have graciously been rendering.

“You can count on our unalloyed loyalty in actualising your command philosophy,”