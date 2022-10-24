RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against fake antibiotic in circulation

Bayo Wahab

NAFDAC says the inscription “manufactured by” is not written on the label of the product.

In a statement published on its website on Saturday, October 22, 2022, the agency said the suspected falsified Augmentin 625mg failed short of the labeling requirements.

According to the agency, the inscription “manufactured by” is not written on the label of the product, adding that the “manufacturing and expiry dates do not meet the acceptable format.”

“No MAS scratch number for verification. The logo “gsk” is not properly positioned as on the original, NAFDAC added.

The agency said it has notified all its branches across the country to carry out surveillance and mop up the falsified Augmentin tablets.

The statement reads: “Please note that the genuine Augmentin 625mg has legible product labeling information including date markings — expiration and manufactured dates, batch number and NAFDAC registration number.

“NAFDAC’s advice to wholesalers, distributors and pharmacies is that medicines should be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers, increased vigilance is hereby encouraged within the supply chain to avoid infiltration of the falsified product. The products’ authenticity, physical condition and labels should be carefully checked.

“NAFDAC implores healthcare providers to ensure vigilance to prevent the administration of the falsified products on unsuspecting patients. Members of the public in possession of the above suspected counterfeit product are advised to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare providers and the public should notify the nearest NAFDAC office of any information concerning the distribution, sale, and use of the falsified version of the Augmentin product.”

The agency, therefore, urged Nigerians to report any suspicion of adverse drug reactions and substandard and falsified medicines.

Bayo Wahab

