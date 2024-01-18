NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the agency’s patrol team made the seizure, while the owner was apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.

Adamu said that some traders had capitalised on the non-checking of levels and expiry dates of products to transport expired or about-to-expire goods into the markets.

“Some marketers are in the habit of dumping expired or about-to-expire products in markets in Sokoto and environs, while some are taken to border markets and rural areas for consumption,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coordinator cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired goods to the public, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all the times. He urged Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration levels as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates of items before using them.