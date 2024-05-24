NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the agency on Thursday also raided drug hawkers at the Area 1 and Deidei motor parks of the territory.

NAN also reports that 19 drug hawkers and shop owners were arrested during the two operations, and are currently undergoing investigation at the agency’s head office in Abuja.

Umar Ahmed, the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, Investigation and Enforcement Unit, Federal Task Force, NAFDAC, said that the raids were part of efforts to sanitise the country of unwholesome goods and counterfeit drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said activities of drug hawkers have now become rampant in the FCT, hence the need for NAFDAC enforcement to check unwholesome acts.

Ahmed said that the raid, which is also going on nationwide, followed complaints from stakeholders like the Department of State Services (DSS).

“We have raided not less than 55 hawkers’ outlets in Kpaduma in Asokoro District of the FCT, and Nyanya, some of these hawkers absconded but we were able to arrest nine of them, and equally arrested 11 of them on Thursday.

“All the seized products, including that of those who absconded are with NAFDAC, with an estimated value of about N58 million for today, and N70 million for Thursday.

“These drugs are very expensive, most of them are hard drugs, including herbal preparations, majority of the drugs are Aphrodisiacs and Analgesics, with hard drugs like tramadol, controlled drugs like co-codamol and the rest,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the challenge facing NAFDAC when carrying out raids and enforcement activities is getting cooperation from the public.

Ahmed, therefore, drew public attention to NAFDAC’s mandate of safeguarding the health of the nation, stressing that “the enforcement activity is to safeguard people’s health.”

The assistant chief regulatory officer announced that some of the seized products would be taken to the laboratory for a further check, “and NAFDAC will take the decision to trace the real manufacturers of the products.”