NAFDAC, PCN seal 1,321 medicine stores in Kano for operating illegally

The National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), sealed the stores on February 18 for operating illegally in Kano.

The Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali-Pate, gave the directive while addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting the CWC on Friday on Zaria Road, Dangwauro, Kano.

“I am here at CWC to see the direction taken by NAFDAC and PCN to improve quality distribution system, to safeguard the system from substandard counterfeit drugs and other illicit substances that are raking huge amount of havoc in our population.”

He said the safety of Nigerians, health and well-being was very important for the administration of President Bola Ahmed.

“The open market system is chaotic and that is the route through which a lot of substandard and illicit drugs get to our population and youths damaging their future,” Ali-Pate said.

According to him, the drug distribution system is an essential element in improving the safety and efficacy of the medication that our population consume.

“As we unlock the health value chain in Nigeria, we need to have a streamline system for getting product from manufactures to the market to the population.”

He called on drug dealers to comply with the guidelines and provision of regulatory laws. The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran, said the state would assist smaller drug dealers to acquire shops at the CWC.

