ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

News Agency Of Nigeria

DG, NAFDAC urges distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consumption, sale or distribution of the implicated batches of the unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise.

Whippy Real Mayonnaise (Credit: NAFDAC )
Whippy Real Mayonnaise (Credit: NAFDAC )

Recommended articles

The notification is contained in a public alert, No. 024/2023, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, July 25, 2023 in Abuja, by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

Adeyeye said that the product was discovered following a consumer complaint received and investigated by the post marketing surveillance unit of the agency in Ilorin, Kwara State. She said that the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer, SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The NAFDAC boss disclosed that samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for laboratory analysis in NAFDAC Labs. According to her, laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the agency, showed unsatisfactory outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyeye said that though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibits a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise.

The D-G said that all zonal directors of the agency and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product.

She identified the manufacturer address as: Plot 52, Harbour Industrial Estate, Pokobros Avenue, Off Atani Road, Onitsha, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, with pack sizes of the products as: 245g and 460g in plastic bottles.

She also disclosed the manufacturing date of the product as: June 2022, and Best Before: December 2023.

Other details of the product are: Batch numbers: OA2GP220614A (Pack size 245g), OA2GP220611A and OA2GP220617A (Pack size 460g), as well as NAFDAC Reg.No.: A8-0700.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyeye, however, implored distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consumption, sale or distribution of the implicated batches of the unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise. According to her, the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

She said that anyone in possession of the batches of Whippy Real Mayonnaise is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

“Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consumers are also advised to report any negative effect of the product through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng

“The public is also encouraged to report via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja