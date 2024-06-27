NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

The Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during the burning exercise in Kano.

Adeyeye, represented by the Director North-West Zone NAFDAC, Mrs Josephine Dayilim, said the exercise is aimed at eradicating fake drugs and other spurious NAFDAC Regulated Products from circulation in Nigeria.

“Removal of Substandard and Falsified Medicines (SFs) from circulation will make Nigerians healthier.

“And since only a healthy body can contribute positively to the economy, it will make Nigerians wealthier and the economy better,” she added.

The goods being destroyed, the director general said were Substandard, fake/falsely labelled Medicines, Unwholesome Food products and other Counterfeit seized and voluntarily received by NGOs, trade unions, Nigeria Customs Service, NAPPMED and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Adeyeye said the items destroyed include medicine made up of psychoactive and controlled substances such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarials, Analgesics and herbal remedies.

Others destroyed are Food items such as vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, condiments tomato pastes and creams, pomade and ointments.

Others are Chemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, agrochemical diagnostic kits, and infusion and giving sets among others.

Adeyeye therefore, advised relevant stakeholders to adhere to all regulatory measures put in place.

“We solicit the cooperation of the General Public, corporate bodies, religious leaders and traditional rulers in our effort to eradicate the menace of Drug and substance abuse.

” Health Practitioners, Community leaders, the Press and all stakeholders are hereby encouraged not to relent in educating their wards and family members on the dangers of patronising quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street” Adeyeye said.

The director general reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and seeks the cooperation of Nigerians in achieving the mandate.

NAFDAC Coordinator, in Kano State Kasim Idrisa-Ibrahim, said the agency in its effort to sanitise drug distribution, moved sellers of medicine from the chaotic open market to a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC), at Dangwauro Kano.

