ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director general reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and seeks the cooperation of Nigerians in achieving the mandate.

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano [The Sun Nigeria]
NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano [The Sun Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during the burning exercise in Kano.

Adeyeye, represented by the Director North-West Zone NAFDAC, Mrs Josephine Dayilim, said the exercise is aimed at eradicating fake drugs and other spurious NAFDAC Regulated Products from circulation in Nigeria.

“Removal of Substandard and Falsified Medicines (SFs) from circulation will make Nigerians healthier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And since only a healthy body can contribute positively to the economy, it will make Nigerians wealthier and the economy better,” she added.

The goods being destroyed, the director general said were Substandard, fake/falsely labelled Medicines, Unwholesome Food products and other Counterfeit seized and voluntarily received by NGOs, trade unions, Nigeria Customs Service, NAPPMED and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Adeyeye said the items destroyed include medicine made up of psychoactive and controlled substances such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarials, Analgesics and herbal remedies.

Others destroyed are Food items such as vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, condiments tomato pastes and creams, pomade and ointments.

Others are Chemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, agrochemical diagnostic kits, and infusion and giving sets among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyeye therefore, advised relevant stakeholders to adhere to all regulatory measures put in place.

“We solicit the cooperation of the General Public, corporate bodies, religious leaders and traditional rulers in our effort to eradicate the menace of Drug and substance abuse.

” Health Practitioners, Community leaders, the Press and all stakeholders are hereby encouraged not to relent in educating their wards and family members on the dangers of patronising quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street” Adeyeye said.

The director general reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and seeks the cooperation of Nigerians in achieving the mandate.

NAFDAC Coordinator, in Kano State Kasim Idrisa-Ibrahim, said the agency in its effort to sanitise drug distribution, moved sellers of medicine from the chaotic open market to a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC), at Dangwauro Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The coordinated wholesale centre has paved the way for NAFDAC to start recording successes in safeguarding the health of Nigerians” Idris-Ibrahim said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH