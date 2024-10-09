NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said during the event that the items were seized from the six states in the North East region, namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, Gombe and Yobe.

Represented by the Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Kenneth Azukwe, the NAFDAC boss said the products include food items, drugs and other regulated items. She added that the goods were seized through diligent efforts of regulatory and enforcement officers in the zone, who worked tirelessly to intercept and confiscate the dangerous items.

She noted that “NAFDAC stands at the forefront of ensuring that only quality, safe food items, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and packaged water are sold and consumed in Nigeria.

“With steadfast commitment to protecting and promoting public health, NAFDAC has implemented rigorous standards and innovative practices that set a benchmark not only in Nigeria but also on the global stage.

“Our agency’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its comprehensive regulatory framework, designed to safeguard the health of millions.

“As we proceed with this destruction exercise, let it serve as clear message to unscrupulous individuals and entities that NAFDAC will not relent in its efforts to protect the health of Nigerians.”

She explained that the agency would continue to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance surveillance and ensure that violators are brought to justice.

“Through meticulous inspection, cutting-edge technology, laboratory analyses and robust enforcement, NAFDAC ensures that only the highest quality products reach the market,” she said.

According to her, the unwavering vigilance has earned NAFDAC international recognition and collaboration with leading health organisations worldwide.

She emphasised that NAFDAC embraced advanced technologies and fostered a culture of continuous improvement. She said that “NAFDAC remains agile and responsive to emerging challenges in the dynamic landscape of public health.

“Today’s exercise is a testament to our commitment to rid markets of substandard, falsified and unwholesome products that pose serious risks to public health.

“These products, if allowed to circulate, can cause untold harm to countless individuals.

“By removing them from circulation, we are taking decisive stand against those who seek to profit at the expense of public safety.”

