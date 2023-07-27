NAFDAC confirms no plastic in Golden Penny Semovita

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has urged the public to disregard these claims and exercise caution when using social media to address concerns about regulated products.

In the video, a woman is seen washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve with cold water, alleging that the residue left behind is plastic.

However, NAFDAC conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence of plastic or similar harmful substances in Golden Penny Semovita.

The agency used internationally accredited laboratories to perform analytical testing on various brands of Semolina, including Golden Penny Semovita, and confirmed its safety.

Semovita is a brand of semolina, a popular wheat flour consumed worldwide. It primarily consists of water, carbohydrates, and gluten-forming proteins, which contribute to its unique properties.

Gluten is composed of two protein classes, glutenin and gliadin, that combine with water to form a protein network responsible for the viscoelastic properties of semolina-based products.

The rubbery appearance observed in the video is a result of the gluten forming after mixing with water during the washing process. It is important to note that semolina does not contain plastic; it only exhibits viscous and elastic characteristics.

NAFDAC emphasises that Golden Penny Semovita is safe for consumption and contains the expected components, including the required Vitamin A. The agency advises the public to rely on credible information sources and refrain from spreading misleading claims through social media.

In conclusion, NAFDAC has confirmed the absence of plastic or harmful contaminants in Golden Penny Semovita, urging the public to dismiss the viral video's claims.

Semovita is a semolina-based product that exhibits viscous and elastic properties due to gluten formation, not plastic content. Consumers can continue to enjoy this popular flour without concerns about its safety.