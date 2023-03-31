The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency said the drugs included delay viagra, afrofranil, breast enhancement, ass enhancement, rocket in pocket men gel and tramadol, among others.

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs .
NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs .

Recommended articles

NAFDAC Chief Laboratory Technologist, Usman Amen, who led the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate team from Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha that the store was notorious for dealing in unregistered and expired drugs.

According to him, the operation was carried out, following a tip off on the nefarious activities going on in the market.

NAN reports that the store is situated at the Progressive Science and Allied Dealers Lane in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amen said the drugs included delay viagra, afrofranil, breast enhancement, ass enhancement, rocket in pocket men gel and tramadol, among others.

He said: “We came from Lagos on a tip off, before we arrived here, the owner of these sex enhancement drugs abandoned his store and ran away.

“In view of this, we had to break the store and on entering inside, we saw some expired drugs, like tramadol, breast enhancer and all kinds of sexual drug enhancers.

“We ensured that we evaluated the drugs and sealed up the store.

“The owner will have to come to our office in Lagos for interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also sealed the store in Ogbo-Ogwu Bridge Head Market because a particular drug we were informed about was not found but the invoice indicated when the drug was last sold.

“The second store was sealed because their were some drugs that are not allowed to be sold in the market, we evaluated them and sealed the store,” Amen said.

He called on the public to be vigilant, saying that the drugs being produced and sold in the market were not worth consuming.

The leader of the lane in the market, George Opara, described the activities of the dealer as “embarrassing and disturbing.”

Opara said that the market was known for dealing in genuine drugs and other goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that punitive actions would be meted to the runaway shop owner for engaging in such illegal business and bringing shame to the lane.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs

PDP queries INEC’s silence over petition, insists on authentic BVAS results

PDP queries INEC’s silence over petition, insists on authentic BVAS results

Adeleke's govt explain why Osun workers have not received March salaries

Adeleke's govt explain why Osun workers have not received March salaries

Makinde renames state-owned Technical University after late Ajimobi

Makinde renames state-owned Technical University after late Ajimobi

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Nigeria will be out of the woods under Tinubu's government - APC Chieftain

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners