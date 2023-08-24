ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

News Agency Of Nigeria

AAU's Head, Department of Pharmacology stated that the product should be used for a very long period and it will not only manage diabetes but cure it completely.

NAFDAC (Credit: Daily Nigerian)
NAFDAC (Credit: Daily Nigerian)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GLUCOZIL, a herbal drug, is produced by Edo Government-owned Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma. NAFDAC’s approval of the drug for public use was announced in a statement by Otunba Mike Aladenika, AAU Head, Corporate Communication, Office of the Vice Chancellor.

The statement was made available to NAN on Thursday in Benin.

Its bid to reclaim its enviable position among the comity of institutions, grounded in research and higher learning, has received the approval of NAFDAC, as well as the rights of production and patents of GLUCOZIL.”

Dr Jonathan Emeka Emordi, Head, Department of Pharmacology, and Sub-Dean, Basic Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, AAU, who produced the drug, said “GLUCOZIL is a natural product that is prepared for the treatment of Diabetes Mellitus.

“GLUCOZIL as a natural product, manufactured to cause a regeneration of the better cells that have been destroyed.

“If the product is used for a very long period, it will not only manage diabetes but cure it completely,” Emordi said.

According to Emordi, GLUCOZIL which can be used for the management, treatment and cure of diabetes, has bonus clinical indications for the treatment of BPH, commonly known as enlarged prostate.

In my analysis of the product, it was discovered that it has the capacity to shrink the prostate so that surgical operations can be avoided.

“The product is scientifically tested, right dose confirmed, safety proven in both humans and animals.

” It is also capable of flushing the human system. Simply put, it is a detoxifier. It has strong anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activities which makes it an immune booster.”

Commending Emordi, AAU acting VC, Prof. Sonnie Adagbonyin, said the management was happy with the feat achieved at the College of Medicine and the Department of Pharmacology.

“We are proud of the ranking of our scholars who are determined to excel, do us proud despite the various human and environmental challenges.

“Management is proud of Dr. Emordi and I enjoin other scholars to see his achievement as motivation for them to break new grounds, open new frontiers of knowledge and innovation for the further progress of this university.

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

