Abubakar gave the commendation on Tuesday after a symbolic fly past by the NAF aircraft over Abuja, to mark the Service 56th anniversary.

He said the Service had every reason to thank God for its achievement over the years.

Abubakar noted that the Service had made progress over the years, saying one of which was to ensure that they were serviceable aircrafts in the NAF as well as deployments of aircrafts to theaters of operations.

“In the history of the Service which started in 1964, if you look at where we are today, I think we have every reason to thank God.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique has commended his troops and personnel for displaying courage, commitment and patriotism in discharging their assignment.

”We were used to roll bombs during the civil war, but now we are deploying aircrafts to the North East and various theaters of operations, clearly we have made progress,” he said.

He disclosed that the Service is in the process of producing its own ventilator, saying not only for the military hospitals but for other hospitals as well.

”We are working to produce our own ventilator locally, We are working together with Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and very soon we will be able to come up with something that will not only be for NAF hospitals but also other hospitals outside the Service.”

On the Pandemic, the air chief noted that the NAF had been assisting by transporting all COVID-19 medical items from Lagos to Abuja.