NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops eliminated all the terrorists and recovered five Dane guns, a locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition.

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna


The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said the special forces were deployed from the 413 Force Protection Group.

Gabkwet said the deployment followed an intelligence report received on Aug. 31, that the terrorist kingpin and his group were sighted near Sabon Gida forest along Sabon Birni Road.

He said that their mission was likely intent to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians.

According to him, after making contact with the terrorists who were on motorcycles, the terrorists immediately opened fire on sighting the Special Forces but were met with superior firepower by the troops.

The troops eliminated all the terrorists and recovered five Dane guns, a locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition, as well as assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and cell phone cases.

“Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.

“Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

