NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVN Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the terrorist commanders killed in the air strikes on August 16, include; Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (a.k.a Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

He said the air interdiction was a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of remnants of terrorists operating in the Northeast, while also protecting innocent civilians and own troops.

According to him, intelligence had revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations before the mission.

“Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on August 12 and August 15, identifying numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

“Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that equipment, vehicles, water vessels, and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

“Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that five key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strike.

“This operation, no doubt, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.