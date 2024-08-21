ADVERTISEMENT
NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

News Agency Of Nigeria

Intelligence revealed that the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations before the mission.

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno following intel [Daily Nigerian]
This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVN Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the terrorist commanders killed in the air strikes on August 16, include; Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (a.k.a Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

He said the air interdiction was a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of remnants of terrorists operating in the Northeast, while also protecting innocent civilians and own troops.

“Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on August 12 and August 15, identifying numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

“Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that equipment, vehicles, water vessels, and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

“Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that five key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strike.

“This operation, no doubt, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

