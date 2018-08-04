Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF fighter jet destroys Boko Haram hideout in Borno

Boko Haram NAF fighter jet destroys terrorists hideout in Borno

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Air Force fighter jet play

Nigerian Air Force fighter jet

(Filed)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya  Dole  has conducted a successful attack on a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) Hideout in Daban Masara in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

The surgical air strikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that remnants of BHTs on the Lake Chad Islands were hiding out in settlements at the Southern part of the lake, including Daban Masara, and were amassing in some buildings for a meeting.

“An air interdiction mission was therefore planned and executed to destroy 2 out of the green roofed buildings within Daban Masara that were identified as BHT rendezvous points.

” Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF dispatched a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, along with an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the 2 buildings where the BHTs were gathered with bombs.

” Overhead the area of interest, the Alpha Jet successfully released its bombs on the targets in successive strikes leading to massive destruction of the target buildings as well as the neutralisation of several BHTs,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
2 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
3 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk
Nigerian News Roundup Defection party continues, Buhari jets to London and other top stories of the week
In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capital
Muhammad Babandede NIS boss wants establishment of Crime Analytical Agency to tackle insecurity
Determination Man employed as cleaner in aircraft rises to become captain after 24 years
Killings FG sends 1,000-member military force to Zamfara to tackle killer bandits
From Kalakuta To Christ How one of Fela's ex-band players is helping to fight drug abuse in Nigeria
Boko Haram Army kills 16 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno
Boko Haram Army neutralises 16 insurgents, recover weapons cache in Borno

Local

Human Trafficking Omotola, Tonto Dikeh, Siasia pledge support in fight slave-trade
Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Sunday
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
In Kano Governor recruits 745 road traffic officers
How to start a cooking gas business
Cooking Gas Nigeria to become 3rd world largest exporter