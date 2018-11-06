NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

news

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram camp in Ngwuri Gana, Borno.and also neutralised several of the insurgents.

Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja and said that the operation was carried out on Monday.

Daramola said that insurgents were also neutralised in the operation, which was carried out on intelligence reports.

He disclosed that the reports indicated that the settlement was one of the locations from where the terrorists launched attacks against troops’ positions and villages around Kumshe.

He said that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions later confirmed the presence of a large number of insurgents in the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF launched a coordinated attack on various targets within the settlement employing Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft as well as Mi-35 attack helicopters leading to the destruction of BHT Communication Centre,” he said.

The spokesman said that NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists in Borno.