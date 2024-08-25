ADVERTISEMENT
NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Intelligence revealed the sightings of these terrorists relocating from Alawa Forest in Niger, to their stronghold in Malum Forest in Igabi LG Area of Kaduna State

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries
NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

The Director, of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch had continued in its efforts to track, locate and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the recent upsurge of terrorists’ activities.

He said that intelligence had revealed that terrorists responsible for recent attacks on civilians, abductions and cattle rustling within Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger were domiciled in Kaduna State.

According to him, additional intelligence revealed the sightings of these terrorists relocating from Alawa Forest in Niger, to their stronghold in Malum Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Consequently, the Air Component planned and executed an Air Interdiction mission on the terrorists’ stronghold at Malum Forest on Aug 21.

“Battle damage assessment and feedback from local sources revealed several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike.

“Similar strikes were also conducted on terrorists’ hideouts at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“The terrorists were tracked to the zinc-roofed structures in a vegetated area with few footpaths and a river line North West of the location.

“The targets were then acquired and engaged in successive passes,’’ he said.

In the Niger Delta, Gabkwet said that the air component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 25 illegal refining sites and overhead tanks in Ohaji/Egbema in Imo and Degema and Cawthorne Channel in Rivers.

He said that a leaking pipeline was observed with the leakage spreading across over 150 metres radius in Greenville in Rivers.

According to him, the leakage has its attendant negative consequences on the vegetation, aquatic habitats and farmlands.

News Agency Of Nigeria

