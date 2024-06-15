NACHON urges Nigerian pilgrims to avoid direct sunlight over health risks

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Mina, a valley located eight kilometres South-East of the city of Mecca.

NAN reports that this year’s hajj is taking place in sweltering temperatures that test the endurance of worshipers during the mostly outdoor rituals.

He implored the pilgrims to always seek shade whenever possible to avoid direct sunlight.

Arabi said, ”It is important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty.

” Pilgrims are also advised to pay close attention to all health advisories and instructions provided by the medical team.

” To limit sun exposure, pilgrims should avoid going outside during peak heat. They should also stay cool by refraining from walking on or touching hot surfaces like rooftops.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health has issued a heat advisory for the pilgrims in the wake of scorching surface temperatures, which pose a significant health risk.

The ministry highlighted the intense heat in Makkah as a major challenge for the hajj, adding that prolonged sun exposure could be dangerous.

NAN reports that on Saturday morning, pilgrims will proceed from Mina to the plain of Arafat for the major ritual of standing.