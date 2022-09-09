RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

N-Power beneficiary builds 3-bedroom house for mother in Benue

Miss Joy Orhuna, a 33-year-old former job applicant and beneficiary of Federal Government’s N-Power programme has built a three-bedroom house for her mother in Benue.

The three bedroom apartment built by Joy Iorhuna an applicant for her Mother

Joy, a 2015 graduate of the College of Education, Akwanga, Nasarawa State moved from a suburb, Akpehe to Makurdi in search of a job.

As the chance of getting a job became more elusive by the day, she delved into petty trading starting with some perfumes.

She also enrolled and graduated from Benue State University, Makurdi.

Times were rough and her wedding even had to be called off because of difficulties.

Joy unveiled the house she built in honour of her mother on Thursday as the mother turned 53 years.

According to her, after going into petty trading, she went into farming, sold yams and embraced online trading during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joy who lived in a rented house in Makurdi wrote an emotional letter of gratitude to her landlord, Mr Isah Ogbleba, in whose house she stayed for seven years.

Ogbleba lives outside Nigeria.

She made a copy of the letter entitled: “Appreciation/Termination of Tenancy’’ available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

It reads: “It is with so much joy and appreciation that I write you this letter Sir.

“I sincerely want to appreciate you for your kind gesture, tolerance, patience and support throughout my period of stay in your apartment for seven years as a tenant from 2015 to 2022.

“You are indeed a father and the name of your apartment, `BLESSINGS APARTMENTS’, has followed not only me but also your other tenants, having worked as your caretaker for six years.

“Sir, I moved into your apartment when I had just graduated from College of Education Akwanga Nasarawa State in 2015 having spent a year at Akpehe.

“I moved in with my admission letter from Benue State University Makurdi.

“This was at a very difficult moment in my life when I lost my sponsor and my wedding that was scheduled to take place on the April 18, 2015 was called off.

“I was about giving up on life completely when I moved into your house without any hope for anything.

“I moved in with nothing but came out with everything!

“It didn’t stop there; during the lockdown, I was introduced to online business by a senior friend, Barrister Lynda Inyareghdoo-Adzuanaga,’’ she said.

She added that in spite of complaints from neighbours that she had turned the apartment into a market square, her landlord only called her and gave her his blessings.

“I was able to save and build a complete three-bedroom apartment for my mother and I have become a full grown woman who has learnt a lot about life,’’ she stressed.

Joy also expressed appreciation of her friends, customers, neighbours and the landlord’s daughter, Miss Blessing Ogbleba, whom she said had become a sister and friend to her.

Orhuna encouraged all youths to venture into trading and skills acquisition and persevere because it’s very difficult at the beginning, but you will succeed by being persistent, determined and prayerful

“At some point, life is tough and the easiest things that comes up in your mind are social vices, but those tough times in business will become very profitable with time,’’ she stressed.

N-Power beneficiary builds 3-bedroom house for mother in Benue

