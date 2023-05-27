The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
My staff worked under intense pressure — Aisha Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first lady expressed her profound gratitude for the tenacity, courage and commitment exhibited by the staff during the period.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]
Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

”My staff worked under serious pressure and achieve the desire goals at the end of the day,” she said.

Aisha said this when she spoke at a farewell meeting with members of staff at the Presidential Villa.

”You are the brains behind my success in the last eight years

”I pray that, what is ahead of you in future is more rewarding than what we have done in the last eight years.

”Because, without you I wouldn’t have achieved what I have achieved so far and I think I am one of the first ladies that Nigerians can not forget easily,” she said.

The first lady expressed her profound gratitude for the tenacity, courage and commitment exhibited by the staff during the period.

”I thank you so much, I thank you so much in Fact, I just can’t thank you enough for this efforts you make in the last eight years of my time in this office.

”May God bless you all,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

