My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obasanjo appreciated Fan Milk-Danone company for its investment in Nigeria for over 60 years.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]

Obasanjo said this in Ibadan on Thursday while speaking at the inauguration of a new factory and the launch of a new product by Danone Limited, owners of Fan Milk Plc.

The former president, who was the guest of honour at the event, however, encouraged Nigerians to invest in livestock farming.

He urged the Oyo State Government to turn the state into a dairy centre by tapping into its potential for livestock and dairy production.

Obasanjo also called on the state government to educate local farmers on dairy farming and practices.



In his address, Governor Seyi Makinde said his administration remained committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, assured investors that his government would continue to provide security and facilities while implementing policies that would support their businesses.

He appreciated the company for its economic impact on the state and the provision of quality nutrition for the people through its various products.

Makinde commended the company’s resilience among beverage manufacturing companies despite the country’s economic challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

