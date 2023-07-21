ADVERTISEMENT
Muslims, Christians hold special prayers for peace, rainfall in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. John Bakeni, urged faithful to seek God’s face and abide by His ways in their dealings for good tidings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Muslim faithful observed the prayer in respective Mosques on Friday, Christian faithful of different denominations gathered at First Baptist Church, Maiduguri, for the prayers.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) officials had on Thursday urged faithful to pray for divine intervention over the shortage of rainfall.

The Shehu also directed all District and Village Heads across the state to mobilise their subjects to support the needy, orphans and the disabled as part of the prayers.

He advised all parents to counsel their wards to desist from immoral behaviours, misconduct, social vices, drug abuse as well as urged all traders and business operators to fear Allah in conducting their lawful businesses.

In his words of exhortation during the prayer session for Christians at the Baptist Church, the state Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. John Bakeni, urged faithful to seek God’s face and abide by His ways in their dealings for good tidings.

Also, the Bishop of Maiduguri Anglican Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Morris, also prayed God to grant the state peace and fruitful rainfall for bumper harvest.

