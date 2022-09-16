RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians not to allow religious division, especially in respect to the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential poll.

R-L: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Vice Patron & Trustee, Yoruba Tennis Club, Dr. Abayomi Finnih; APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and Chairman of the Club, Chief Babajide Damazio, during the Club’s 96th Anniversary Lecture held at Greetings Hall, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Island on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
R-L: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Vice Patron & Trustee, Yoruba Tennis Club, Dr. Abayomi Finnih; APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and Chairman of the Club, Chief Babajide Damazio, during the Club’s 96th Anniversary Lecture held at Greetings Hall, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Island on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice on Thursday in Ikoyi, at the 96th Anniversary Lecture of the Yoruba Tennis Club , with the topic: ”Social Club and the Search for National Cohesion”.

Recommended articles

He said that electing the next President of Nigeria should be about leadership, character, audacity to think and ability to think deep and solve problems.

According to him, the election of the right persons is not about religion, as there is nothing in the issue of a Muslim-Muslim Ticket of the APC Presidential candidacy.

“I am a Christian and my wife is a Christian but we know too well that it is not about religion.

“We have forgotten that in 2011, when Action Congress at that time gave a platform to Malam Nuhu Ribadu and his vice presidential candidate then was Mr Fola Adeola.

“It was a joint Muslim-Muslim ticket and we did not see any problem at that time.

“But suddenly, because there is a likelihood of this ticket emerging as a winner, people now want to divide us. We will say no because that is not who we are.

“It is about leadership. It is about character. It is about audacity to think. It is about the ability to be able to think deep and solve problems.

“We do not want to despair other candidates. We all know too well what their antecedents are. We all know too what their credentials are. But we know that as a nation, we need a strong launch pad. We need to think out of the box and be able to put our best foot forward,” he said.

The governor commended the leadership of the Yoruba Tennis Club for making the right choice of inviting the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima as the guest speaker.

“We are celebrating 96 years now and let it be on record that by 2026 during our centenary celebration, by the grace of God, we will have Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu coming here to celebrate as President on our centenary.

“By your grace and your support, I will still remain as your 15th Governor, coming here and celebrate in four years time and all of you will be here.

“We deserve the presidency. In Lagos we deserve it. Lagos requires it and it would be by the grace of God a bigger, better and stronger nation and state that all of you would be truly proud of to have been part of,” he said.

While delivering his lecture, the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Kashim Shettima, said that there had been so much talk about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

Shettima said that Sen. Tinubu is a Muslim but his wife is not only a Christian, but a senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as well.

“Some of Asiwaju’s children are Christians. How can you convince someone that Asiwaju is going to Islamise Nigeria when he did not Islamise his own family?,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Don’t allow religion to divide us, Sanwo-olu urges Nigerians

2023: APC working to win elections with incontestable margin – Onanuga

2023: APC working to win elections with incontestable margin – Onanuga

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

PDP Crisis: Bode George insists Ayu must be replaced before September 28

PDP Crisis: Bode George insists Ayu must be replaced before September 28

Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

2023: No plan to suspend BVAS - INEC berates CUPP over false claims

2023: No plan to suspend BVAS - INEC berates CUPP over false claims

Tinubu, excellent example for national cohesion – Shettima

Tinubu, excellent example for national cohesion – Shettima

NLC issues ultimatum to Zamfara Govt over minimum wage implementation

NLC issues ultimatum to Zamfara Govt over minimum wage implementation

Buhari confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

Buhari confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family