He said Christians do not form a minority in the north or even in Nigeria as a whole as being inundated by the northern bloc political powers.

Enenche made the disclosure on Thursday, July 32, 2022, in Jos when he arrived for a 3-day crusade with the theme; ‘The Lord Reigneth’.

”So with the population of Christians in Nigeria, no Christian is good enough after the other side has ruled for seven and a half years, going to eight years?

”It should be a unanimous decision that all political parties should pick their candidates from the South and Christians since the outgoing president is from a Muslim.

“In this season, it will be known that we cannot be taken for granted. Enough is enough,” he said.

Recall that the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Wednesday, officially unveiled the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

However, while given a background on how he started his ministry he recalled that his Christian journalists began in Jos as well as his early family life, noting that God called him in Jos.

“My calling was at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau where I went to pray and that was where God gave me the direction for the ministry here in Plateau and if time permits, I will visit the place and other places before I leave”, he said.

The excited cleric who described Plateau as his home, said Jos is like Bethel for his family. “I got married to my wife and gave birth to our first child in Jos”.

Enenche stated that his mission to Plateau was to pray for the liberation of the State from the devil’s grip.

“We will pray for the dismantling of the principalities in the territory and for every form of darkness responsible for the destruction called violence.

“By the authority of the Lord, we will destroy the devil and establish the dominion and rulership of Jesus Christ over the territory,” he said.