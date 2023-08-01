ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

News Agency Of Nigeria

Imam Nasir Shamwilu Nasir stated that what El-Rufai did to enhance Quránic education was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, recalling that he set up a committee to mainstream Quránic education.

Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- [PremiumTimes]
Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- [PremiumTimes]

Recommended articles

Consequently, the coalition has asked the Senate to confirm El-Rufai as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of a total of 105 Islamic organisations and 87 Qur’anic schools in Kaduna on Tuesday, Imam Nasir Shamwilu Nasir, commended El-Rufai for doing his best to improve Qur’anic education in the state while in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the coalition’s position was sequel to call by a coalition of Qur’anic reciters, memorisers and learners in Bauchi to President Bola Tinubu to remove El-Rufai’s name from his ministerial list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamwilu noted that since the Bauchi clerics were not residing in Kaduna, they were not privy to what the former governor had done to enhance Qur’anic education in the state. Quoting from the Qur’an, he said that the clerics should verify any allegation brought before them before taking a stand.

Shamwilu said that what El-Rufai did to enhance Quránic education was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, recalling that he set up a committee to mainstream Quránic education.

He said that the committee fashioned out a curriculum to enable Alaramas or Islamic clerics, who had memorised the Qurán, to obtain a National Certificate of Education (NCE) after two or three years of studying some secular subjects.

Shamwilu recalled how stakeholders in education sector, including the State Universal Basic Education Board, State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies and National Commission for Colleges of Education, had developed a suitable curriculum for the programme.

According to him, the curriculum has been designed in such a way that Islamic clerics can be gainfully employed in any government agency and even study up to degree and post-graduate levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said that other states had started adopting the curriculum, which was launched at Jam’atu Nasril Islam, where stakeholders in education sector across the country were present, with an award given to El-Rufai by 87 Quránic organisations.

He expressed the confidence that the former governor would be one of the best ministers in Nigeria because of his innovation and pro-activeness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions