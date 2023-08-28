Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Hello and a good day to you (BarkanMu, Mokiyin, Ndewo, Salut, Buenos Dias, Marhaba, Ni hao), I am Hannatu Musawa, the Federal Minister of the newly created Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy.

I have a clear vision to make Nigeria the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the World. It is a mandate from the presidency and the people to grow this sector, creating new jobs, new revenue, a firmer policy framework, and supporting new creations and artistic expressions of our greatest resource, The Nigerian People.

A strong creative and cultural economy is a key driver of growth and presents an opportunity to accelerate Nigeria's development on a local and a global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The creative economy is an economy of ideas, an economy of innovation, and an economy of invention in the digital age.

The scope of this sector is extensive and encompasses the production and distribution of ideas, goods and services that are the result of human creativity, skill, and talent across all aspects of Nigerian culture.

I strongly believe that.

Our culture is a valuable currency.

Creativity is the new oil,

ADVERTISEMENT

and innovation is our future.

To this end, we have created a comprehensive eight-point plan that will deliver our collective vision for this sector.

(1) Firstly, Nigeria Destination 2030 is a national initiative designed to grow the arts, culture and creative economy under one united vision.

Nigeria Destination 2030 is a manifesto, a mission and a vision to become Africa's creative capital. Most importantly, it’s a promise to deliver more jobs, more inbound visitors, and more local opportunities that will enhance the development of all creative sectors.

Therefore,

ADVERTISEMENT

(2) Skills development will be prioritised through comprehensive training programs to ensure all professionals within the economy are well-prepared to excel in their respective fields.

Accelerated growth of the creative economy means we need to prioritise and

(3) Fastrack the improvement, creation and implementation of policy frameworks that effectively stimulate increased revenue generation, job creation, and sustainable growth across the entire sector. A key part of that strategy is Intellectual Property Protection to safeguard the creations of artists and content creators, fostering innovation and creativity.

(4) Our Collective Success Requires Focused Strategy, Governance, and Collaboration. Our team is developing a comprehensive and effective strategy for the arts, culture, and creative economy. Within this strategy, we will clearly outline our objectives, targets, and actions for sectoral growth and development.

Its implementation will be underpinned by a cohesive governance structure that will foster collaboration among government agencies, private sector entities, academia, and artists to drive the growth of the FMACC ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will further support this collaborative structure by establishing a Creative Economy Advisory Council that will provide high-level strategic support to the Ministry.

I look forward to working closely with Ministry, departments, agencies and all other stakeholders to deliver our vision.

(5) We need to achieve our goals faster, and that requires smart strategic partnerships.

As such, our fifth point sets out to facilitate the creation of Public-Private partnerships that will stimulate investment in the creative economy and expedite the development of critical infrastructure, technology, and innovation hubs.

In addition, it aims to leverage PPPs to catalyse private sector investment in FMACC, enhancing economic diversification and creating a favourable business environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

(6) Our plan has clear growth targets.

Among those targets is our ambition to elevate the Nigerian industries, comprising Art, Culture and Creative industries to rank among the top 20 globally in terms of GDP contribution, wealth creation, employment, and poverty reduction in line with the agenda 2050.

Through innovative strategies, technological integration, and enhanced market access, our target is to increase the value of sectoral outputs by 50%. in line with the 2021 to 2025 national development plan.

(7) To Create Enabling Business Environments, we will prioritise infrastructural development aided by Digital transformation . We will provide modern facilities, transportation networks, and technology infrastructure. We will prioritise the integration of arts, culture, and creative content onto digital platforms, harnessing technology to create new revenue streams

Every effort will be made to facilitate the growth of a thriving business and support startups and entrepreneurs by establishing innovative hubs and incubators.

ADVERTISEMENT

By creating and supporting cultural centres of excellence, we will preserve and promote culture, foster creativity and innovation, and further support those with the potential to contribute to the sector's growth.

(8) Cultural Heritage Preservation and sustainability are crucial to our agenda. We must make every effort to safeguard Nigeria's rich cultural heritage while fostering tourism and economic growth.

This involves implementing initiatives to preserve and celebrate our cultural heritage while ensuring its longevity for future generations.

Within these initiatives, we will establish International Quality Assurance standards and monitoring mechanisms to improve the quality of outputs within the Nigerian arts, culture, and creative economy, thereby enhancing the value proposition of all our creative products and services.

In summary, under the renewed hope agenda of the presidency, we will provide the tools needed to accelerate growth across all creative economy sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will deliver job opportunities and foster foreign partnerships and local collaborations that proudly exhibit our rich and unique national identity on a local and global stage, and we will elevate our nation's economic standing.

We have multiple initiatives and projects planned such as creative hubs, a Nigeria cultural expo, a national entertainment centre, a national art gallery, innovative publishing partnerships and a gaming sandbox project. We are building a global standard film festival, a culinary academy led by a Michelin star chef and a fashion foundry.

Finally, I will be relentless in my support to bring home our national heritage artifacts including the Benin bronzes.