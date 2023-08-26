ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NYSC confirmed that Musawa has been serving in the FCT for the past eight months.

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.
Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

Recommended articles

Musawa, alongside 44 other ministers-designate, was sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023.

However, no sooner she took the appointment than rumours started swirling around that the minister was currently in the process of completing her national service.

Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Trust, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, has confirmed that the new minister of Arts and Culture had been serving for the past eight months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the paper, Megwa explained that the NYSC Act frowned against any corps member picking up a government appointment.

He revealed that Musawa was originally mobilised to serve in Ebonyi State in 2001, and she had her three-week orientation programme there before relocating to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

On getting to Kaduna, Musawa absconded and failed to complete the NYSC programme, Megwa added.

The NYSC official said the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

Reacting to the development, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said in a statement that it was a violation of the law for anybody to accept a ministerial appointment while still on national service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falana said, "By virtue of Section 2 of the NYSC Act every citizen who graduated from any tertiary institution in and outside Nigeria and was not 30 years old shall be mobilised for the one-year compulsory national youth service, while any person above 30 was not eligible to participate in the service.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Navy deploys Deep Blue assets to secure Nigerian Maritime waters

Navy deploys Deep Blue assets to secure Nigerian Maritime waters

Police present ₦7.7m cheques to families of 22 slain officers in Katsina

Police present ₦7.7m cheques to families of 22 slain officers in Katsina

Alex Ekwueme University warns matriculants against campus prostitution

Alex Ekwueme University warns matriculants against campus prostitution

No justification for suicide, psychiatrists warn Nigerians

No justification for suicide, psychiatrists warn Nigerians

Fulanis endorse Kogi APC candidate Ododo for governor

Fulanis endorse Kogi APC candidate Ododo for governor

Kano govt advises Dangote University students to shun drug abuse

Kano govt advises Dangote University students to shun drug abuse

Osinbajo's aide asks Tinubu to clarify who handles ‘innovation’ ministry

Osinbajo's aide asks Tinubu to clarify who handles ‘innovation’ ministry

Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as MD of electricity company

Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as MD of electricity company

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes. [X:Punch]

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes