You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Musawa, alongside 44 other ministers-designate, was sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023.

However, no sooner she took the appointment than rumours started swirling around that the minister was currently in the process of completing her national service.

Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Trust, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, has confirmed that the new minister of Arts and Culture had been serving for the past eight months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the paper, Megwa explained that the NYSC Act frowned against any corps member picking up a government appointment.

He revealed that Musawa was originally mobilised to serve in Ebonyi State in 2001, and she had her three-week orientation programme there before relocating to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

On getting to Kaduna, Musawa absconded and failed to complete the NYSC programme, Megwa added.

The NYSC official said the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

Reacting to the development, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said in a statement that it was a violation of the law for anybody to accept a ministerial appointment while still on national service.

ADVERTISEMENT