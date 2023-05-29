The sports category has moved to a new website.

May your reign be a new dawn of progress -  Murray Bruce celebrates Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Ben Murray-Bruce says Tinubu’s journey to the highest office in Nigeria is a testament to the country’s vibrant democracy.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce praises Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
In a series of tweets on Monday, May 29, 2023, Murray-Bruce described Tinubu as a visionary leader and dedicated public servant.

He said the inauguration of the former governor of Lagos State as Nigeria’s 16th president gave him immense joy, adding that Tinubu’s journey to the highest office in Nigeria is a testament to the country’s vibrant democracy.

The former lawmaker wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate today the swearing-in of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, as the President of Nigeria.

“His journey to the highest office of the land is a testament to the vibrant democracy of our beloved nation and a triumph of the indomitable Nigerian spirit. A visionary leader, a dedicated public servant, and a relentless advocate for the progress and prosperity of all Nigerians, President Tinubu’s career is a tapestry of service and statesmanship. His dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law are a beacon of hope for our great country”.

According to Murray-Bruce, Tinubu is not just a leader of Nigeria today but a pioneer for the Nigeria of tomorrow, who carries the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians.

He maintained that Nigerians believe in the president’s capacity to chart a path of unity, progress, and prosperity for Nigeria.

“We celebrate President Tinubu not just as a leader, but as a true Nigerian, one who embodies the spirit and resilience of our people. May his presidency be a new dawn of progress and peace for our nation. May God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Pulse Sports

