In a series of tweets on Monday, May 29, 2023, Murray-Bruce described Tinubu as a visionary leader and dedicated public servant.

He said the inauguration of the former governor of Lagos State as Nigeria’s 16th president gave him immense joy, adding that Tinubu’s journey to the highest office in Nigeria is a testament to the country’s vibrant democracy.

The former lawmaker wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate today the swearing-in of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, as the President of Nigeria.

“His journey to the highest office of the land is a testament to the vibrant democracy of our beloved nation and a triumph of the indomitable Nigerian spirit. A visionary leader, a dedicated public servant, and a relentless advocate for the progress and prosperity of all Nigerians, President Tinubu’s career is a tapestry of service and statesmanship. His dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and the rule of law are a beacon of hope for our great country”.

According to Murray-Bruce, Tinubu is not just a leader of Nigeria today but a pioneer for the Nigeria of tomorrow, who carries the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians.

He maintained that Nigerians believe in the president’s capacity to chart a path of unity, progress, and prosperity for Nigeria.