MURIC urges President Tinubu to reject proposed LGBT accord

The statement, signed by MURIC's Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, revealed that Western countries, acting under the EU-ACP alliance, have been exerting pressure on Nigeria to align with nations that endorse LGBT relationships.

MURIC vehemently opposed this influence, labeling it as an evil and immoral agenda that goes against the order of nature.

"We reject this concept. It is evil, immoral, luciferous, and abominable. It is also against the order of nature. Allah created all in pairs of opposite sex. How can life continue if we turn it to same sex?" the statement emphasised.

MURIC argued that any agreement with the proposed LGBT accord would violate Nigeria's Anti-Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2013, a law aimed at safeguarding morality and sanity in Nigerian society. The group asserted its endorsement of the law, stating its belief that it must remain sacrosanct.

Quoting the teachings of Prophet Lut (peace be upon him) from the Glorious Qur'an, MURIC pointed out the clear condemnation of homosexual practices. The statement highlighted verses 27:56 and 26:166-167, noting the rejection of approaching men instead of women and the consequences faced by the people of Lut in Sodom and Gomorrah.

The group also cited biblical references to underline its opposition to homosexuality. Referring to 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, Leviticus 18:22, Leviticus 29:13, and Romans 1:26-27, MURIC argued that both the Qur'an and the Bible condemn same-sex relationships.