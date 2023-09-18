ADVERTISEMENT
MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Bayo Wahab

Akintola wonders why Tinubu did not appoint El-Rufai and Pantami into his cabinet.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The Executive Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola said the appointments made so far by President Tinubu are lopsided because they favour mainly Yorubas and Christians.

Akintola said this in a statement on Monday, September 18, 2023.

“We are shocked to our marrows that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to key positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims. For instance, five out of eight security chiefs appointed earlier are Christians. Ministerial posts have not been different.

“All five key appointments made by President Tinubu to revive the economy were given to Christians and Yorubas mainly. These new appointees include the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the newly nominated CBN Governor, Dr. Michael Cardoso, Hon. Zacch Adedeji, Acting Chairman, FIRS, the Chairman, Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele and Mr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser on Economic Affairs.

“Many competent Muslims who campaigned and voted Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election were ignored. It is interesting to note that some of those Muslims are eminently qualified to hold key political offices since there are professors, engineers, medical doctors and holders of doctorate degrees among them,” the statement reads in part.

In an apparent reference to Nasir El-Rufai's ministerial nomination, Akintola said one of the best Muslim ministerial appointees, who supported Tinubu’s presidency and mobilised the whole north to vote for him was jettisoned.

“Also, Prof Ali Isa Pantami who took the communication and digital economy to enviable heights during the last administration was ignored. Where, then, is our Muslim president, taking Nigerian Muslims? he queried.

He rejected the narrative that the appointments of Tinubu’s appointees were their competence.

He argued that political appointments should not be concentrated in any particular tribe, religion or group, adding that the current administration must be wary of allegation of nepotism which the Muhammadu Buhari was accused of.

