Multichoice Nigeria spent ₦5.5 billion on BBNaija All Stars

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, made this announcement during the grand prize presentation ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday, October 03, 2023.

The winner of this electrifying edition, Ilebaye Odiniya, was handed a substantial cheque of ₦120 million and the keys to her brand-new SUV courtesy of Innosons Motors.

Tejumola proudly shared that the production involved the dedication of over 2,000 talented individuals, stating the enormous impact on employment in the region.

The show also captured the hearts of the nation, garnering a staggering 1.53 billion votes from viewers across all corners of Nigeria.