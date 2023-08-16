ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Executive secretary, MTN Foundation noted the collaboration would reduce unemployment within the ranks of women through investment in enterprises promoted by them, thereby leading to sustainable socio economic development of Nigeria.

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs
MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms Odunayo Sanya, said in her keynote address at an event to sign the partnership agreement on Tuesday in Lagos that the goal of the Foundation was to empower women to contribute to the growth of the economy.

Sanya said the collaboration would reduce unemployment within the ranks of women through investment in enterprises promoted by them, thereby leading to sustainable socio economic development of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, everything that MTN does aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal.

‘’Earlier, 500 women were trained, they had gone deep into the training and did ask if it was possible to open up the training for all those who had applied because even though they had not finished they were already seeing changes in their businesses.

‘’The trainees were applying what was learnt and things changed in their businesses and so MTN Foundation commenced talk with Exponential Consulting, and now Mastercard is also on board and fulfilling our pledge of serving the community.

‘’We are not just talking about training the 20,000 women but also empowering them through loans of two per cent interest, not grants. When the loan is paid, the recipient gets 25 per cent of the money,” Sanya said.

According to her, the foundation from inception to date has been able to carry out the empowerment programme in collaboration with partners and customers. Sanya said the foundation was solely funded by MTN Nigeria up to one per cent of the company’s profit after tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said every recharge card bought, every call that made, every website visited by the customer contributed to the funds available to the Foundation.

The executive secretary said it was a wonderful experience to partner with Exponential Consulting and Mastercard Foundation, and that at the end of the four-week training, the beneficiaries would have bankable business plans.

The executive Secretary highlighted other interventions of MTN Foundation as 12,736 scholarships to 4,590 students, 500 female entrepreneurs and 182 pitchers equipment loan where 101 benefited.

She said the other intervention was the Phase Three of the Yello doctors medical outreach through which 52,507 people in 629 communities were impacted, making a total of 663,912 lives impacted across 1,089 communities from inception.

She appreciated Mastercard Foundation and Exponential Consulting Ltd. for the partnership. Mrs Nneka Umeh, Director, Mastercard, said collaboration was important as it strengthened organisations and promoted growth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

Zamfara Govt introduces Performance Index for 18 Commissioners

Zamfara Govt introduces Performance Index for 18 Commissioners

Enugu Commissioner charges health workers on enhanced service delivery

Enugu Commissioner charges health workers on enhanced service delivery

NGO raises alarm over high rate of 'Sextortion' crime in Nigeria

NGO raises alarm over high rate of 'Sextortion' crime in Nigeria

House of Reps move to address multiples taxation

House of Reps move to address multiples taxation

FCCPC, BPSR task public servants on efficient service delivery

FCCPC, BPSR task public servants on efficient service delivery

No federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees - FG

No federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees - FG

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth