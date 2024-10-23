ADVERTISEMENT
Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Damilare Famuyiwa

The driver of the tanker is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in a loss of control that caused the vehicle to overturn and ultimately explode.

In a similar incident, a nursing mother was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries while trying to save her children from the flames.

The fire ignited when a petrol-laden tanker overturned near a commercial bank at midnight, reportedly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Eyewitnesses described how the vehicle lost control, leading to the explosion.

In the aftermath, the community experienced significant damage, with petrol spilling through drainage systems and impacting homes approximately a kilometer away from the expressway.

Many buildings suffered shattered windows, damaged roofs, and cracked walls.

Ismail Emmanuel, the husband of the deceased, recounted the harrowing events.

He explained that the smoke obstructed Mercy's escape, and she inadvertently fell into a burning drainage as she tried to flee.

Despite urgent efforts to save her, Ismail faced a daunting demand for a N6 million deposit at the hospital, which he could not afford.

"I was at work when my son called about the fire," he said. "He couldn’t find my wife, and after some time, he informed me they were heading to the hospital with her injuries."

They moved from Sagamu to Abeokuta and finally to Igbobi Hospital in Lagos, but it was there that he learned of the hefty deposit required. Ultimately, they transferred her to Gbagada General Hospital, where she died.

Ismail has since placed his wife’s body in a private morgue and is seeking government assistance for his family.

Another resident, Bidemi, shared that a neighbour, known as Iya Ada, was also injured while attempting to rescue her children. Her home was severely damaged, losing furniture and other belongings to the fire.

"She fell and suffered burns on her side," Bidemi reported, noting that Iya Ada is currently hospitalised.

Several other victims have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, for support after losing vehicles that were crucial for their livelihoods.

The vehicles represented their only means of income and sustenance for their families.

In response, the governor has expressed his condolences to those affected and urged tanker drivers to be more cautious while on the road.

Damilare Famuyiwa

